CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $6.95. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 87,456 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

