Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock valued at $779,852 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $6,720,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 338,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

