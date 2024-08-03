Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CVCO stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $426.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.