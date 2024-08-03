CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.70-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
