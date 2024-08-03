CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

