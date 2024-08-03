CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,802,280 shares of company stock worth $772,070,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

