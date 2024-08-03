CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $966.29 million, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 21.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 293,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

