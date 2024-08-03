Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.10.

FUN opened at $44.06 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

