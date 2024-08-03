Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Cellectis worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

