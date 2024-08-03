Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $293.6 billion-$293.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.18. Cencora has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.