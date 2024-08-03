Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $247.66 and last traded at $247.57, with a volume of 3243856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.46.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 271.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

