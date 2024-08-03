Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.90. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 94,508 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,772,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

