Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

