C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Sells $28,505.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $534,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CFFI opened at $55.64 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

