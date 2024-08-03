CGI Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $7.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIB

CGI Group Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.