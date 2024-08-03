CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

GIB opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. CGI has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after acquiring an additional 272,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

