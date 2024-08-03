Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,979,110.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.8 %

PAYC stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

