Chan Henry Lee Sells 834 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $163.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $219.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average is $155.66.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

