Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.7 %

CAKE stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $6,838,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

