Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

