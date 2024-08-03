Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $20.10. Chemours shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 131,178 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

