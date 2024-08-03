Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $199.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.09.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

