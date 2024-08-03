Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

