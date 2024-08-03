Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $147.52 and last traded at $147.66. 4,337,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,796,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($0.79). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,582 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

