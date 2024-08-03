CIBC Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$245.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$239.00 to C$245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.92.

Shares of WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$214.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

