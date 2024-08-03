CIBC Lowers Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$21.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.20. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

