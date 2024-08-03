Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

