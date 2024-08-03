Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 494.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Price Performance

TSE CGX opened at C$8.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$9.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.