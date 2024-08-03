Citigroup Downgrades Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) to Neutral

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Bunge Global Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE BG opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

