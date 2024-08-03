Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,205 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

