Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

BR stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $216.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.