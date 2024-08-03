Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

