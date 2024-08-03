Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $136.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

