Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 830,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 320,295 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $92.70 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,485,299. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.