Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

