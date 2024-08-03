Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

