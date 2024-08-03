Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %
QCOM opened at $159.31 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
