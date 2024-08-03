Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 352 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

