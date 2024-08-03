Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 2,961 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $4,500,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 68,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

