Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 1,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Nucor by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $151.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

