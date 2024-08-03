Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

