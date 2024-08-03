Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

