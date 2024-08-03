Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of CLAR opened at $4.97 on Friday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

