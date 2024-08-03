Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $235.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $246.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

