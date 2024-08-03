ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.69

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.69 and traded as high as $40.44. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 33,776 shares traded.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

