Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Clearfield updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.08 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
