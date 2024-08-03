Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Clearfield updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.08 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

