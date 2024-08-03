Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.64, but opened at $44.50. Clearfield shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 36,362 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a PE ratio of -156.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

