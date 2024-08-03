ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.68 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

