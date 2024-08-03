Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 16th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 180.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 292.9%.

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

