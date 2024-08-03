Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWEN. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,807,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,346,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

